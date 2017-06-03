Scene in Lynnwood: Girls dive into STEAM

1 of 6
Girls gathered at Alderwood Boys and Girls Club Saturday for a hands-on workshop focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). (Photos by Jonah Wallace)
The STEAM Day agenda includes:
- An interactive “roadshow,” including pyrotechnics, presented by Patrick Burnett, who leads Edmonds Community College’s engineering department. Burnett will encourage girls to take charge of their own learning and be self-advocates.
- The art portion of the day will be covered by Village Theatre, as an actor from the arts center will perform a drama presentation.
- OceanGate, the Everett company planning an expedition to the Titanic site, will also be in attendance with a submersible and robotic arm.