Scene in Lynnwood: Girls gather for ‘Don’t Judge Me’ event

A group of about 30 teenage girls gathered at the Alderwood Boys & Girls club on Saturday for “Don’t Judge Me,” an event geared toward educating girls about the legal system and inspiring them to explore legal careers, among other things.

Speakers included lawyers, officers and judges, who covered topics such as sexual consent and knowing your rights, as well as a career panel and a mock trial. Scott Mitchell, a board member of Peoria Home, also spoke to teach girls about legal struggles victims of human trafficking may face. Peoria Home is a non-profit organization that helps women in transition after escaping being trafficked.

The Alderwood Boys & Girls Club is located at 19719 24th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.