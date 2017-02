1 of 5

Greg’s Cycle opened up shop Saturday at its new location at 5810 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. They were formerly located near Target by Alderwood Mall.

Their new home is at the former site of Seattle Home Appliance, which went out of business recently.

Greg’s Cycle has three locations: Lynnwood, Bellevue and Green Lake.

— Photos by David Carlos