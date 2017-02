1 of 4

Friends and family gathered in Lynnwood on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the 90th birthday of Betty Lou Gaeng, local historian and well-known genealogist.

Among those in attendance were two of her brothers, a daughter, friends from local VFW posts and two members of the Tulalip Tribes who Gaeng had helped with genealogical research.

