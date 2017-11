Photographer David Carlos complimented Susan at Fred Meyer on her hat.

“It’s not a hat. It’s a turkey. A customer made it for me. It’s missing an eye.”

When he asked her what happened to the eye, she said the customer made it in California, and somewhere on the trip back to Washington it came loose.

“Every holiday, she gives me something to wear on my head. I can’t wait for Christmas,” said Susan.

–Story and photo by David Carlos