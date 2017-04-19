Scene in Lynnwood: Honoring Custody Sgt. McGinnis’s retirement after 27 years

1 of 2
The Lynnwood Police Department honored Custody Sgt. Mike McGinnis on Thursday, who is retiring after 27 years of service in Lynnwood.
Congratulations to Sgt. McGinnis–one of my very favorite humans. This man has done so much your community both in and out of our city jail. For more than 27 years, he has gone above and beyond- been the first to sign up for any public events that foster positive fellowship with officers and the public, he has dealt with some of the most lost humans in our area and has done it with grace, mercy and wisdom. Thank you Mike for your dedicated, superb service! You WILL be missed.