    Scene in Lynnwood: Lining up to vote

    A steady stream of voters drove up to the Lynnwood ballot drop box Monday.
    Ballot drop boxes will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
    The line of voters dropping off their ballots in front of Lynnwood City Hall continued throughout Monday evening. (Photo by Emily Scott)

    A steady stream of voters made their way to the ballot drop box in Lynnwood on Monday, one day before the voting deadline.

    All ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8, or deposited in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Remember, ballots delivered by mail cost more than a standard stamp this year.

    (Ballots with insufficient postage will still be delivered, and Snohomish County will be billed the cost. To check if your ballot has been received, click here.)

    The ballot drop box in Lynnwood is in front of City Hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W. and will be open 24 hours until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

    There are several other drop boxes located nearby:

    Edmonds (near library)
    650 Main St
    Edmonds, WA 98020

    Mountlake Terrace (Tuesday, Nov. 8 ONLY)
    23300 58th Ave W
    Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

    Bothell (QFC parking lot)
    22833 Bothell Everett Hwy
    Bothell, WA 98201

    Mukilteo (near library)
    4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd
    Mukilteo, WA 98275

    For a full list of ballot drop boxes in Snohomish County, click here.

