Scene in Lynnwood: Lining up to vote

A steady stream of voters made their way to the ballot drop box in Lynnwood on Monday, one day before the voting deadline.

All ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8, or deposited in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Remember, ballots delivered by mail cost more than a standard stamp this year.

(Ballots with insufficient postage will still be delivered, and Snohomish County will be billed the cost. To check if your ballot has been received, click here.)

The ballot drop box in Lynnwood is in front of City Hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W. and will be open 24 hours until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

There are several other drop boxes located nearby:

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Mountlake Terrace (Tuesday, Nov. 8 ONLY)

23300 58th Ave W

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98201

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd

Mukilteo, WA 98275

For a full list of ballot drop boxes in Snohomish County, click here.