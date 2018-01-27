Scene in Lynnwood: A new member of the PAWS team

PAWS welcomed a new vehicle to its ranks on Friday, Jan. 26.

It’s a 2016 Nissan Rogue, decorated in images of animals that have been helped by PAWS.

The vehicle was donated by Campbell Auto Group in Edmonds after a month-long online contest. PAWS supporters voted about 70 times a day, according to PAWS.

The vehicle is called the “Campbell Caring Car,” or Cee Cee for short.

Cee Cee will be used for releasing rehabilitated animals back into the wild, driving to local airports to retrieve cats and dogs being transferred to PAWS from other rescue groups, classroom visits and driving to special events, among other uses.

To learn more about PAWS or to see Cee Cee in action as rescuers release an owl, click here to visit PAWS’s Facebook page.