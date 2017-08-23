Scene in Lynnwood: One extricated from rollover crash

1 of 2
One person had to be extricated from an overturned vehicle in the 17300 block of 44th Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon.
The overturned vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the incident. Only minor injuries were reported.
Again I ask, this was a one car accident that caused the car to flip over, WHY?
Why are so many cars flipping over now, we never had cars “flipping over”.
Is there a problem in the way they are made now, compared to 20 years ago?
It comes from over correction of the wheel. It causes you to fish tail and eventually gravity tips your car over. It doesn’t have to be wet out to fish tail either, you just keep over correcting your wheel because you’re panicking.