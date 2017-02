1 of 2 The Oroweat Bakery located at 4210 196th St. S.W. closed last month.

Located between the Sprint and the Cycle Gear stores, the bakery had been in business for under a year.

An employee at the bakery’s Everett store did not know the reason for the Lynnwood store’s closure.

–Story and photos by David Carlos