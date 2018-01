1 of 6

Kids at School of Rock Lynnwood rehearsed Sunday in preparation for their “Beatles and Rolling Stones” concert Saturday night.

The performers are all between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.

Saturday’s concert will be from 7-10 p.m. at Tony V’s Garage, 1716 Hewitt Ave, Everett.

School of Rock Lynnwood is observing its first anniversary this month at its Lynnwood location, 4200 196th St. S.W.

–Story and photos by David Carlos