Scene in Lynnwood: Regional Fire Authority open house

A small crowd gathered at Station 15 (18800 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood) on Thursday to discuss a Regional Fire Authority proposal being discussed between Lynnwood Fire and Fire District 1. The meeting was set up as an open house, with Fire District 1 and Lynnwood Fire representatives on-hand to discuss the proposal with residents.

Another open house will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Station 21, located at 16819 13th Ave. W. in Lynnwood near Martha Lake.

The City of Lynnwood voted to move forward with developing a Regional Fire Authority plan last year after years of discussions. More information about the Regional Fire Authority is available at this link.