Scriber Lake Road near the 19800 block is still closed after a fire destroyed a building under construction on Jan. 25.

The road has been closed since that day, as the debris from the fire is unstable and investigations have continued.

According to Lynnwood Spokeswoman Julie Moore, the final insurance investigations are expected to conclude on Thursday. Demolition of the remaining debris will then begin. As of Wednesday night, the plan is for the road to reopen over the weekend.