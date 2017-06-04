Scene in Lynnwood: Sunday fun during soap box derby

1 of 6

Smiles of delighted children lit up the Lynnwood Transit center parking lot Sunday morning during the soapbox derby-style Challenge Series race sponsored by the Lynnwood Rotary Club.

Children with developmental disabilities rode in the cars, assisted by older children who had been trained as co-drivers to guide the cars and apply the brakes along the course.

During the race, volunteers loaded Challenge cars onto a special platform with gates holding them on an incline. The gates were lowered and the cars then raced each other, using the power of gravity, down a long track.

After crossing the finish line, the cars were connected to ATVs to be brought back to the starting line.

According to Lynnwood Rotary’s Debbie Bodal, several area Rotary Clubs sponsor similar races. This is the second year the Lynnwood club has participated, with children coming from the Edmonds School District and nearby areas. Half of the entry fees are donated to Life Enrichment Options, a community-based non-profit organization that provides housing, recreation, employment opportunities and community education for individuals with developmental disabilities. The other half of money raised goes to Lynnwood Rotary programs.

During the race, Challenge Cars were loaded onto a special platform with gates holding them on an incline. The gates were lowered and the cars then raced each other, using the power of gravity, down a long track.

Lynnwood Fire and Police Department officers assisted with the event, which also included a Community Transit double-decker bus, fire truck and aid car for children to visit, an activity area with puzzles and games, plus snacks and a pizza lunch.