1 of 3

Ever wonder how those two-story-sized movie posters are installed outside the Loews Alderwood Mall theater in Lynnwood? Two employees showed how it was done Wednesday, as they hung a poster for Matt Damon’s upcoming movie, “Downsizing.”

The movie’s plot centers around global overpopulation and how scientists propose shrinking humans to 5-inches tall. The movie is set for a Dec. 22 release date.

–Story and photos by David Carlos