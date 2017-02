1 of 2

The Taco Bell located at 4919 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood is temporarily closed for remodeling.

For those craving a Nachos Bell Grande or Doritos Locos Tacos, the nearest Taco Bell is at 14827 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. Another site is at 10119 Edmonds Way in Edmonds. An employee at the Edmonds restaurant reported an increase in sales while the 196th Street Southwest site has been closed.

No re-opening date has been announced.

–By David Carlos