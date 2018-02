1 of 2

Lynnwood PD’s Officer AJ Burke went to great lengths to help a 5-year-old boy with autism in the 5600 block of 204th Street Southwest on Friday.

According to a tweet by the Lynnwood Police Department, Burke made a “graceful entrance” into an apartment where the boy was accidentally locked inside. Photos show him climbing a ladder onto a balcony and tumbling over the railing.

The child was reportedly not in distress and, after being contacted, was ready to go to school.