The 6100 block of 200th Street Southwest was closed on Friday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the area.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Further details about the crash, including the condition of the pedestrian, were immediately unavailable on Friday night. We have reached out to police and will update as further information becomes available.

“Please (be) aware of limited visibility and wet road conditions,” Lynnwood Police wrote in a tweet.