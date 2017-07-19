Scene in Lynnwood: Working the 9-5 grind

1 of 5

At first, it looks like these goats are just enjoying a midday snack.

But they are actually hard at work, doing the important job of clearing brush in the fenced-off area just east of the Lynnwood Park & Ride on Wednesday afternoon.

The goats are members of Rent-a-Ruminant LLC, a contractor that brings in the goats to eat their way through tough brush.

According to a sign posted where the goats were working, the animals are perfect for the job because they eat a variety of vegetation and “can go where people and machines cannot go easily or safely.”

Goats also enjoy eating brambles, stickers and many species of invasive plants, the sign states.

–Photos by Teresa Wippel