Scene nearby: Come sail away

Lynnwood is a beautiful place tp live, many great things to see and do here.
I don’t want to move, as I love where I live.
But some of my fellow neighbors and people who work in Lynnwood are causing me to pay more for Car Insurance! A lot more than I can afford.
I have a clean driving Record, yet I’m forced to pay more, because of more car accidents in our area!
Please, slow down, be courteous to other drivers, and STAY OFF THE PHONE.
The life you save, may be your own.