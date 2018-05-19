Scene nearby: Family fun at annual fitness expo

1 of 12

Edmonds School District Stadium was abuzz with activity Saturday morning as the 6th annual City of Edmonds-sponsored Health and Fitness Expo drew thousands from across the Edmonds/Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area to enjoy interactive health and wellness booths, health screenings and a bevy of high-energy options.

Kids and parents tried out the Zumba moves demonstrated on the family fitness stage, learned bicycle safety during the bike rodeo, and also participated in a family fun run.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel