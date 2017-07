1 of 5

Members of the Mountlake Terrace Business Association, Lynnwood Chamber and Edmonds Chamber gathered at HomeStreet Bank in Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday night for an “After Hours” event.

The group enjoyed wine and snacks while listening to music provided by an Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz trio. Attendees could also spin a wheel for various prizes.

The Miss HomeStreet hydroplane was also on display outside the event, at 22001 66th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.