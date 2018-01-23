Scene in Olympia: Lynnwood officials share legislative priorities with state officials

1 of 3

City of Lynnwood officials will be in Olympia through Thursday to share their legislative priorities with state officials.

Priorities for Lynnwood include transportation projects and managing growth and change in the region, economic development and fiscal sustainability, among others.

On Tuesday, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Council Vice President Shannon Sessions, Councilmember Christine Frizzell and Councilmember Shirley Sutton teamed up with city staff members in meetings with State Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, Sen. Marko Liias and Rep. Ruth Kagi.