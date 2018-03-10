School Board to discuss resolution for gun safety legislation; rally also scheduled

The Edmonds School Board will discuss a resolution during its meeting on Tuesday that will “declare support for sensible gun safety legislation, opposition to efforts to arm educators in our school and declare support of the March for Our Lives on March 24.”

A group also plans to rally before the Tuesday meeting in support of the resolution.

The resolution states support for legislation such as raising the age to purchase assault-style weapons to 21 years old, banning the purchase of semi-automatic rifles and any accessories designed to increase a gun’s rate of fire, increasing funding to schools for positions that support mental health and eliminating private gun sale loopholes, among other items.

It also rejects “the suggestion that it is either desirable or appropriate to arm teachers in schools for any purpose.”

To read the full resolution, click here.

In addition, a group will gather starting at 6 p.m. to rally support for the resolution.

According to a Facebook event page for the rally, participants are encouraged to “bring your signs and wear your red shirts as we encourage the Edmonds School District to adopt Resolution no. 18-22.”

Both the rally and school board meeting will be held at the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., on Tuesday, March 13. The rally begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. To view the full agenda for the meeting, click here.