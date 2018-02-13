School of Rock to hold first anniversary celebration Saturday, Feb. 17

1 of 2

School of Rock, Lynnwood will celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1-4 p.m.

The celebration will include free trial lessons, tours, music and refreshments at the school’s location, 4200 196th St. S.W.

The school has enrolled over 100 students for lessons and rehearsal programs for ages 6 to 70. Performance students have delivered tribute concerts including Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Summer of Love (a tribute to the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival), The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, CBGBs (Punk) and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Students have also provided music for several events including the Edmonds Waterfront Festival and Taste of Edmonds.

The School of Rock Lynnwood is part of the international performance based music program that started in 1998, and now features over 200 schools and 25,000 enrolled students. Opened in 2017 by Lynnwood residents Jon and Gayle Scherrer, the school takes students from the lesson room to the stage, developing their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels. Programs include Rookies (ages 6-8), Rock 101 (ages 8-12), Performance (ages 10-18) and Adult (ages 18+).