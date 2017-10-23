School of Rock to hold Halloween Open House on Oct. 31

The School of Rock will hold a Halloween Open House on Oct. 31 featuring carnival games, prizes and tours.

The event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 runs from 6-8 p.m. Trick or Treaters and their families are

invited to come in for a free tour and to play carnival games with prizes.

In addition to games, attendees can sign up for free trial lessons and take a tour of the school’s iconic rehearsal rooms featuring murals of Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie. Several students from the School of Rock Lynnwood will also be available to answer questions about the programs and their experiences.

DETAILS:

 What: School of Rock Lynnwood Halloween Open House

 When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

 Where: 4200 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

The School of Rock Lynnwood is part of the international performance-based music program that started in 1998, and now features over 200 schools and 25,000 enrolled students. Opened in 2017 by Lynnwood residents Jon and Gayle Scherrer, the school takes students from the lesson room to the stage, developing their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels. Programs include Rookies (6-8 year olds), Rock 101 (8-12), Performance (10-18) and Adult (18+).