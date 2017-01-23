School of Rock to open Saturday in Lynnwood

School of Rock, a family-friendly music school centered on rock instruments played in classic rock-and-roll style, is now open in Lynnwood.

The school is owned by a husband and wife team whose kids participated at a School of Rock in a different location. Students of all ages can learn instruments like guitar, drums, vocals, bass and keyboard while learning rock-and-roll music theory at the school.

The school then takes their students to the stage to perform in front of live audiences in a concert setting. Students collaborate with other students to create a rock-and-roll performance while also learning during private lessons with instructors.

The Lynnwood location is slated to open and begin classes on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A Grand Opening party will be held a few weeks later, on Feb. 11. During that party, students, instructors and local talent will perform live shows from noon to 6 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.

The new Lynnwood location is at 4200 196th St. S.W., Ste. 200. For more about the school, click here.