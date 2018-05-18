Scriber Lake HS students enjoy prom and grad party, thanks to community support

1 of 5

Students from Scriber Lake High School were able to celebrate the near-end of the school year last week with an outer space-themed prom/graduation party.

While prom and grad night parties are a given at most high schools, that has not been the case at Scriber Lake, an alternative high school for students in the Edmonds School District. The May 11 celebration was just the second such celebration ever for SLHS as the school doesn’t have a PTA that can plan and fundraise for typical high school events like these.

For the second year in a row, Washington Kids in Transition has sponsored the party for these students. This year, through the generosity of the community at large, enough money was raised to provide a bevy of fun for the kids.

Activities included an inflatable zip line, DJ, shave ice stand, caricature artist, airbrush tattoos, cotton candy, and a lot of pizza!

“It’s important to us that the students at Scriber have a safe and sober way to celebrate the milestone of finishing high school. We are honored to provide this for them,” says Kim Gorney, Executive Director of Washington Kids in Transition. “And a big thank you to all of the individuals who donated to make this event happen!”

For more information about Washington Kids in Transition and their programs that support students and families in need in the Edmonds School District, visit washingtonkidsintransition.org.