Seahawks game day Sounder trains will run Sunday

Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:05 p.m. game this Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Inbound Sounder trains from Snohomish County will depart Edmonds at 10:41 and 10:56 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:14 and 11:29 a.m.

Return trains to Edmonds will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks .

Link runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 16 stations including the University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link's Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.