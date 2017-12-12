Search continues for Everett man missing for one year; vehicle found in Lynnwood

One year after his disappearance, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still searching for 22 year-old Antonio Neill of Everett.

His vehicle was previously found in Lynnwood.

Neill was last seen on Dec. 12, 2016. Family members are very concerned because they have had no contact with Antonio since that time.

Antonio is homeless and has a history of depression. His vehicle, which was found in Lynnwood, is a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta. He is a white male, with brown hair and black eyes, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Antonio Neill or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous TipLine: 425-388-3845.