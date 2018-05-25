Seattle Times: Construction cost increases create new risks for Northgate-Lynnwood light-rail line

Construction inflation in Seattle is so extreme that Sound Transit might hurry to sign deals with bidders this summer, even if a prospective $1.1 billion in federal money isn’t awarded yet for the Northgate-Lynn­wood corridor, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Thursday.

CEO Peter Rogoff mentioned that possibility at a transit-board meeting Thursday. If the grant isn’t nailed down by summer, he cautioned, the agency will face tough decisions and financial risks this fall.

Transit-board members voted unanimously Thursday to establish a $3.2 billion budget and a tentative opening date of July 17, 2024. The $3.2 billion exceeds last year’s published estimate of $2.9 billion, mainly because this spring the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) demanded $170 million in extra contingencies. The FTA’s risk reviewer found that given “the volatile nature of the market,” Sound Transit wasn’t setting aside enough cash.

