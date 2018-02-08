Seattle Times: Lynnwood man accused of raping woman dying from overdose, texting photos of body

Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives say a 19-year-old Lynnwood-area man raped a young woman as she was dying from a drug overdose, texted photographs of her seminude body to friends and then stuffed her body in a box with plans to bury her later, according to a Wednesday report from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

The 18-year-old victim attended a party Saturday night at the suspect’s mobile-home park just north of Martha Lake in unincorporated Snohomish County and died that night or early Sunday, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the sheriff’s case against the 19-year-old suspect.

Her body remained in the suspect’s mobile home until early Tuesday, when it was discovered by sheriff’s deputies in a black storage box, the statement says. Jail records show the suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on investigation of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree rape and controlled-substance homicide. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

