Seattle Times: Trump budget would cut nearly $1.2 billion for Lynnwood Link light rail

Sound Transit could lose nearly $1.2 billion in federal funding for the Lynnwood Link light rail project under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times. That number is about half of the project’s total cost.

For the second consecutive year, Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate federal funding for future transit lines throughout Washington state, from Seattle’s downtown streetcar, to light rail between Northgate and Lynnwood, to a six-mile bus line in Spokane, the Times reported Tuesday.

Both Trump’s budget and his infrastructure plan face very long odds of becoming law. While Trump asked for similar cuts to transit programs last year, the bipartisan budget agreement reached last week bears little resemblance to Trump’s proposal.

Some estimates said the infrastructure cuts in Trump’s proposed budget were as large or larger as the new spending he proposed.

To read more about how Trump’s proposed budget will affect projects in Washington, click here for the full story from The Seattle Times.