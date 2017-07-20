Second bi-annual art exhibit now on display at Lynnwood Convention Center

The latest Art Exhibition is on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center from July through December 2017.

The Lynnwood Convention Center and Schack Art Center partnered with the Korean American Artist Association of Washington State for the current bi-annual exhibit.

Featured Artists are: Miho Chung, Hyosoon Jung, Grace Kim, Jae Kim, Nam Kim, Sunyoung Kim, Jennifer Kwon, Junkyu Lee, Monica Namkung, Si Nam, Kyong Oh, Yang Park and Yuni Wong.

The collections can be viewed during regular business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday–Friday) or during event hours. The public is invited to meet the artists at the the Artists’ Reception, Sept. 20, 2017, 6-8 p.m.

To learn more about our featured artists, please visit the art exhibit page of Lynnwood Convention Center’s website. This showcase was made possible through the partnership with Schack Art Center in Everett and the Lynnwood Convention Center.