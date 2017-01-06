Another expulsion at MTHS after student brings pellet gun to school

A student was emergency expelled from Mountlake Terrace High School this week after bringing a pellet gun to campus.

In a letter sent home to families on Friday, Jan. 6, school officials say the student was reported with a pellet gun at 11:25 a.m. Mountlake Terrace Police were called to campus and took the student into custody at 11:35 a.m. He was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center and was emergency expelled from school.

The student told officers he had no intention of using the gun on campus.

“That does not diminish the severity of this student’s complete lack of judgement,” the letter states.

In light of this event and an event earlier this week, when a student was emergency expelled after posting a photo of bullets on Instagram with the caption “be prepared,” Mountlake Terrace High School will host a community forum on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. inside the school’s theater. There, school administrators will be available to discuss student safety.

In light of the events from earlier in the week, we believe that a broader conversation about school safety is necessary to answer questions you might have and to give you an opportunity to express concerns. We will host an MTHS Community Forum on Monday, January 9th at 6:30 p.m. in the Theater. You are encouraged to attend and meet with MTHS Administrators to discuss these important topics.

Greg Schwab, Principal

Peter Schurke, Assistant Principal

Dan Falk, Assistant Principal