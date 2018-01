Have you seen Rufio?

The mini Australian Shepherd escaped from his backyard on Jan. 24 in the 20100 block of 27th Avenue West. The owner has heard about multiple recent sightings near Goodwill, between 40th and 44th Avenues West.

He is not wearing a collar, but he is microchipped.

If found, please contact Tri Le at 360-601-8862, or brandtri@gmail.com.