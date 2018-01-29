Sesame Street pop-up tour coming to Alderwood Mall Feb. 3



Sesame Street is coming to Alderwood Mall.

The event, called “Sesame Street: F is for Friends,” is an immersive limited-engagement tour which includes a 15-minute show starring Elmo and Abby Cadabby, filled with stories and songs about celebrating similarities and differences between friends, according to an announcement released by HBO.

Families may also participate in character meet-and-greets, digital activity stations and photo opportunities, among other things.

The event is free and will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 only. The 15-minute show will be repeated throughout the day.

Alderwood Mall is located at 3000 184th St. S.W.