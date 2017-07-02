Seven members appointed to city’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

The Lynnwood City Council officially appointed seven members to its new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission during its meeting on Monday, June 26.

The seven members of the new commission are, in order of position number:

The group represents multiple cultural backgrounds, religions and languages. They were individually interviewed during Lynnwood City Council work sessions over the past month.

Now that the committee has officially been appointed, they are expected to meet for the first time this summer.

The new commission was officially created in January. The process to create the commission began after a recommendation was issued by an outside consultant in August 2016. The new ordinances were first presented to council in December 2016.

The Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission had stopped meeting in April 2016 due to several internal issues.

Positions 1 and 2 have terms expiring in 2019. Positions 3, 4 and 5 have terms expiring in 2020. Positions 6 and 7 expire in 2021.

The duties of the commission are, as described by city ordinance:

A. Achieving Lynnwood’s Community Vision in regard to being a ‘welcoming city’ and a ‘cohesive community that respects all’ by encouraging cooperation, tolerance and respect among and by all persons who come in contact with the city of Lynnwood (i.e. residents, visitors, employers, employees, etc.).

B. Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services for our city’s diverse population.

C. Recommending areas for investing upstream and where needs are greatest, addressing root causes of inequities and lack of access and smartly allocating our public resources, and recommending opportunities for community partnerships as a strategy to better understand and address equity impacts throughout our city.

D. Facilitating the building of relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as Trusted Messengers to the community at large.

E. Performing such other duties as the Mayor and/or City Council may direct.