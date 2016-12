Several Royals, Mavs selected for All-Wesco League honors

Several athletes from Lynnwood High School and Meadowdale high schools were nabbed for All-Wesco League honors for their performances during the 2016 fall sports season.

The league honors were voted on by the coaches of Wesco’s South Conference.

Football

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 1st Team

Haelin Roberts (Meadowdale senior, defensive back)

Jashon Butler (Meadowdale junior, defensive back)

Levi Kowalski (Meadowdale senior, defensive line)

Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale sophomore, defensive line/offensive line)

Quinton Bourgette (Meadowdale senior, linebacker)

Michael Kirkman (Lynnwood senior, linebacker)

Will Schafer (Meadowdale junior, kicker)

Jacob Laban (Lynnwood senior, offensive line)

Drew Tingstad (Meadowdale senior, quarterback)

Kela Marshall (Meadowdale senior, running back)

Zach Plummer (Meadowdale senior, tight end)

Haelin Roberts (Meadowdale senior, wide receiver)



Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 2nd Team

Will Schafer (Meadowdale junior, defensive back/wide receiver)

Aaron Gaines (Lynnwood senior, defensive line)

Alton Hammond (Lynnwood senior, line backer/quarterback)

Harris Cutuk (Lynnwood senior, line backer/offensive line)

Michael Kirkman (Lynnwood senior, running back)

Ryley Johnson (Lynnwood senior, wide receiver)

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference Honorable Mention

Delaun Smiley-Tatum (Lynnwood)

Jarred Anderson (Lynnwood)

Jacob Laban (Lynnwood)

Girls Soccer

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 1st Team

Nikki Leishman (Lynnwood senior, defender)

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 2nd Team

Cassidy O’Dell (Lynnwood junior, forward)

Jaislyn Hart (Meadowdale sophomore, midfielder)

Madison Hinkel (Lynnwood sophomore, midfielder)

Isa Whalen (Meadowdale junior, defender)

Kelsey Rogers (Lynnwood senior, goalkeeper)

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference Honorable Mention

Dasia Lester (Lynnwood senior, defender)

Saron Almaw (Lynnwood senior, defender)

Ashley Carlson (Meadowdale junior, midfielder)

Edna Yemane (Lynnwood sophomore, midfielder)

Julia Kumai (Lynnwood junior, midfielder)

Cassidy Gamble (Meadowdale sophomore, defender)

Boys Cross Country

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 1st Team

Cameron Sanders (Meadowdale senior)



Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 2nd Team

Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale junior)

Girls Cross Country

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 1st Team

Malia Pivec (Lynnwood senior)

Girls Swim/Dive

Wesco 2A/3A South Conference 1st Team

Kelly Morgan (Meadowdale senior, 200 Free/100 Fly)

Volleyball

Wesco 2A/3A 1st Team

Kaprice Boston (Lynnwood senior)

Skyler D’Urso (Lynnwood senior)

Sabrina DeJesus (Lynnwood senior)

Wesco 2A/3A 2nd Team

Emily Carroll (Meadowdale senior)

Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention

Reilly Walsh (Lynnwood senior)

Dana Flynn (Meadowdale senior)