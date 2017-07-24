Shakespeare in the Park continues July 27, Aug. 3

Two shows remain for this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park at the Lynndale Park Amphitheater (18827 72nd Ave. W.).

Shows begin at 7 p.m. rain or shine and are free to attend on Thursday, July 27 and Thursday, Aug. 3.

Attendees should bring blankets and cushions for seating. Seating area for camping chairs is limited (about 25 max). The Lynndale Park Amphitheater has main seating consisting of wood benches on concrete platforms.

The Amphitheater was renovated to include environmental improvements, ADA accessibility, a paved path to the seating area and the addition of bleacher seating.

The shows are as follows:

July 27 — Comedy of Errors

Aug 3 — Richard II