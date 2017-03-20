Sheriff’s deputy injured after patrol car was hit by another vehicle in Lynnwood

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a call was injured after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

The collision was reported around 9:50 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of 164th Street Southwest and 35th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

The driver of the other vehicle, who did not report any injuries, remained on scene and is working with investigators.

The cause of the collision is being investigated by the Collision Investigation Unit. The intersection will be closed for several hours Monday night. No additional information was available Monday night.