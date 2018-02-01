Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday bank robbery at Wells Fargo on 164th Street Southwest

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another bank robbery at the Wells Fargo in the Martha Lake area of unincorporated Lynnwood. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

The bank was previously robbed on Jan. 23.

Thursday’s robbery was reported when a bank employee called 911 around 3:15 p.m., according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton.

“The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of money and is described as a white male with long, blond hair, wearing a white and purple UW hat, a white shirt and a purple sweater,” she said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at 425-388-3845.