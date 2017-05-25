Sheriff’s Office urges caution for hikers during Memorial Day weekend

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit and the U.S. Forest Service are cautioning outdoor enthusiasts to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend, which is forecast to be sunny and warm.

The warm weather means more people will be out exploring Snohomish County’s beautiful forests and trails. Last year, Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to more than 250 incidents last year, several of which involved lost and/or injured hikers.

Erica Keene with the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest encourages visitors “…to check conditions before heading out this weekend. Many roads and trails remain snow covered; some areas, including Big 4, have had recent avalanche activity.” Avalanche conditions are updated daily at https://www.nwac.us. However, visitors should be aware that conditions can change hourly in concert with the weather.

Even if you are heading out for a short day hike, Search and Rescue personnel and Forest Service Rangers recommend you plan for your trip and carry these 10 essentials with you.

Search and Rescue also warns of the dangers of enjoying our county’s lakes, rivers and shorelines this weekend.

“Even though the forecast is for temperatures in the 80’s, we want to remind folks that most of our lakes and rivers are still in the 40’s,” said Search and Rescue Sgt. Danny Wikstrom. “It only takes a few minutes for even experienced swimmers to be affected by cold water and/or unpredictable currents, quickly finding themselves in a life-threatening situation.”

Sgt. Wikstrom offered these five cold water safety tips: