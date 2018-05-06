Shoreline CC Global Affairs Center to present two events this week

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present two daytime events the week of May 7.

On Tuesday, May 8, Professor Mimi Harvey will talk about lectures and workshops she conducted recently in Asia on the subject of “Contemplative Learning.”

On Thursday, May 10, Professor Chip Dodd spent part of his sabbatical in the fall 2017 in Australia where national geography, including location and size, inform the worldviews of Australian citizens. Dodd also has some impressive pictures to share.

Both events take place in the 9000 building, Room 9208, and start at 12:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. There is a small fee for parking on campus during the day.

Registration is requested here.

These events are presented by the Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College. Additional support comes from the Center for Global Studies, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington