Skydiving trip Aug. 10 sponsored by the Lynnwood Senior Center

If you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face your biggest fears, the Lynnwood Senior Center is sponsoring a trip to Snohomish for a tandem skydive lesson and jump, for adventurous types ages 18 and older.

Pre-registration is required for the Aug. 10 event, which runs from 1:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Did you know that Snohomish is known as one of the six best skydiving locations in the world? A 30-minute class taught by certified instructors will prepare you for your flight.

Jumping from the plane feels like flying rather than falling. When the parachute opens, the flight is quiet and the view breathtaking.

After your jump, you will have bragging rights and a great story to tell. Participants over the age of 65 will need to get a Doctor’s Statement of Physical Fitness form, available at the Lynnwood Senior Center front desk (19000 44th Ave. W.), which your doctor must sign within 30 days of your flight.

Bring a driver’s license or a US government issued ID. Participants must be 18 and over.

The trip costs $235 for Lynnwood Senior Center members, or $241 for non-members.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, please visit the Lynnwood Senior Center at 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, or call 425-670-5050.