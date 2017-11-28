Smash-and-grab theft at Alderwood Mall under active investigation

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, a smash-and-grab theft was reported at Ben Bridge Jeweler inside Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W.

The incident began at about 5:32 p.m. At least two suspects entered the store. One smashed a display cabinet with what was described as a large device similar to a sledgehammer. The suspects then stole several watches (quantity and value to be determined).

No employees or bystanders were injured, according to a report by Cmdr. Sean Doty. The suspects fled out of the north side of the mall.

Although an extensive area check was conducted, the suspects have not yet been located.

Both suspects were described as black males wearing all black clothing. The theft is under active investigation and detectives are reviewing potential video and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).