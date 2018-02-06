Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to meet Wednesday, Feb. 7

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet again on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the LDS Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W, Mountlake Terrace.

A short meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by socializing and a program at 7 p.m., which will cover “Evaluating Genealogical Evidence; How Do I Know That’s Right.” The topic will be presented by professional genealogist Mary Kathryn Kozy. She will define the various types of evidence and discuss ways of evaluating them.

Guests are welcome. For more information about the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.