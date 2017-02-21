Sno-King Community Chorale to perform ‘Cantata Memoria’ in Lynnwood March 18

Sno-King Community Chorale returns from the North American Premiere at Carnegie Hall to present the latest choral work by Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins, “Cantata Memoria: For The Children,” Saturday, March 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

This cantata commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster in South Wales, when a coal mining slide enveloped a school and houses, killing 116 children and 28 adults.

Cantata Memoria bears the subtitle “For The Children.” It addition to remembering the tragic Welsh catastrophe and its aftermath, the choral work mourns the loss of children in universal terms.

Under the direction of Frank DeMiero, the Sno-King Community Chorale presentation features soprano Jennifer Bromgen and baritone Jacob William Herber. Performances will be at 3 and 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran, 6215 196th St. S.W.

Tickets are available via brownpapertickets.com. Cost is $20 for adults, $17 for students/seniors and $10 for children 12 and under. Visit sno-kingchorale.org or call 206-940-8049 for more information.