Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents, “A Fierce Green Fire: The Battle for a Living Planet.”

The film chronicles the modern global environmental movement and the power of grassroots activism.

The movie will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at 8109 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds, home of the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Discussion will follow the film. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for socializing and refreshments. Admission is free and open to the public.