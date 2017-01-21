Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,192 calls Dec. 29-Jan. 11: 930 emergency medical aid calls, 93 motor vehicle collisions, 39 fires, 34 service calls, 7 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials response, 2 rescues and 86 automatic fire alarms.

Jan. 1

COLLISION: At 4:23 a.m., firefighters responded to a four-car collision on northbound I-5 south of 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace and transported one patient to an area hospital. Another car crashed into the ladder truck at the emergency scene. No one was injured in that collision, but the ladder truck was damaged.

COLLISION: At 6:40 a.m., firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital after responding to a one-car collision in the 8100 block of Edmonds Way in Edmonds.

Jan. 2

CAR FIRE: At 10:36 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at Filbert Road and Locust Way east of Lynnwood. No one was injured.

DRYER FIRE: At 11:33 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a clothes dryer at the Fieldstone Apartments in the 7400 block of 210th Street Southwest in Edmonds. The fire was contained to the dryer and no one was injured.

COLLISION: At 5:19 p.m., a two-car collision occurred at 4th Avenue West and Center Road south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 3

COLLISION: At 5:20 p.m., a two-car collision occurred in the 22200 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds. One of the cars rolled over on its side. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 4

RESCUE: At 3:44 p.m., firefighters rescued two 15-year-old boys who fell through the ice on Lake Serene north of Lynnwood. Both boys were transported to an area hospital.

Jan. 5

COLLISION: At 2:24 p.m., a two-car collision was reported at 238th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Edmonds. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 6

FIRE: At 2:14 a.m., firefighters extinguished to a fire in an abandoned mobile home in the 13000 block of Beverly Park Road north of Lynnwood. No one was injured. The cause is unknown, but transients were seen in the area.

COLLISION: At 12:28 p.m., a car crashed into a cement fence in the 13000 block of 51st Drive Southeast, east of Everett. Firefighters transported the passenger to Harborview Medical Center and the driver to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Jan. 8

COLLISION: At 9:37 a.m., a two-car collision was reported at 124th Street Southwest and 4th Avenue West south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

DRYER FIRE: At 9:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a clothes dryer in the 1300 block of 164th Street Southwest, north of Lynnwood. No one was hurt.

Jan. 9

COLLISION: At 6:52 a.m., a car struck a retaining wall in the 5500 block of 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 10

COLLISION: At 7:59 a.m., a two-car collision occurred in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported both drivers to Swedish/Edmonds Hospital.

COLLISION: At 10:50 a.m., a two-car collision was reported on the southbound on-ramp to I-5 from 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 1:17 p.m., a two-car collision was reported at 66th Avenue West and 216th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 1:55 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian at 164th Street Southwest and 6th Avenue West, north of Lynnwood. Firefighters transported the injured pedestrian to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 3:46 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian in the 21600 block of 76th Avenue West in Edmonds. Firefighters transported the injured pedestrian to an area hospital.

Jan. 11

RV FIRE: At 3:12 a.m., firefighters extinguished a fire in an RV in the 15300 block of 35th Avenue West, north of Lynnwood. No one was hurt.

FIRE: At 8:51 p.m., smoke was reported in a restaurant at a strip mall in the 22500 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds. Firefighters located the source – smoldering rags in a neighboring business undergoing a remodel. No one was injured.